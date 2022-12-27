"Will file a legal complaint," Congress' Priyank Kharge on Pragya Thakur's love jihad remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "It is unfortunate that such statements are being made by an MP. She is already a terror accused," MLA Priyank Kharge said responding to Pragya Thakur.

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge responded to Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments on love jihad on Tuesday. Issuing a statement on the same, Kharge said, "It is unfortunate that such statements are being made by an MP. She is already a terror accused. I don't know why Karnataka is encouraging such an atmosphere. We will file a legal complaint against it."

The BJP MP had earlier issued a statement asking Hindus to keep their 'daughters safe and protected.' Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention here on Sunday, Pragya said, "Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god."

"Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values."

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp... Don't know what situation will arise when.... Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right ," she said.

"Do pujas at your home, read about your dharma and shastra, teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values," she added. Pragya Thakur's comments come in the wake of increasing instances of atrocities against women in India - the latest and the most gruesome one being the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

(With agencies' inputs)

