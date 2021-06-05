Wet spell to continue in Rajasthan, Bikaner sizzles at 41.7 degrees Celsius

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Wet spell to continue in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan will continue to receive rainfall in the coming days due to an active western disturbance, a MeT department official said on Saturday.

Several parts of the state received 1 to 3 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the weather department, the new western disturbance is active in Haryana and adjoining areas. Due to this effect, there is a possibility of gusty winds and rain in Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur and Hanumangarh districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Light to moderate rain is also likely at some places in the districts of Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions for the next three to four days.

In the last 24 hours, dust storm accompanied with light rain was recorded at some places in the state.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature was recorded in Bikaner at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Latest India News