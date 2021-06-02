Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board exams cancelled

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has cancelled the Higher Secondary Class (HSC) examination today.
Meanwhile, the SSC, class 10 exam was also cancelled by the state government.
A decision regarding cancellation of Class 10 and 12 exams was taken at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Earlier today, respective boards in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat too announced cancellation of the examinations.
In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
Following suit, CISCE also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation. "The results will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, of this mechanism," the CISCE said.