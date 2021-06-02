Image Source : GUJARAT BOARD WEBSITE Gujarat Class 12 Board exams cancelled

Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 exam 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has cancelled the HSC, class 12 exam, news agency ANI quoted Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, as saying. The class 12 exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 1.

Meanwhile, the SSC, class 10 exam was earlier cancelled, and all the students were declared passed. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 25.

Last year, the board exams were conducted from March 5 to 17. The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass the exam. For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

