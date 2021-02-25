Thursday, February 25, 2021
     
Mamata Banerjee rides pillion on electric scooter to protest against fuel price hike

With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road during the five-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat.

Kolkata Updated on: February 25, 2021 13:11 IST
Image Source : ANI

In a unique protest against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna. TMC chief Banerjee was seen sitting behind state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter.

