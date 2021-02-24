'Dangabaaz and dhandabaaz': Mamata Banerjee's response to PM Modi's 'tolabaaz' jibe

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Hooghly a couple of days after PM Modi's rally there.

A couple of days after PM Modi hit out at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress rule in West Bengal accusing the state government of rampant extortion, the Bengal chief minister on Wednesday responded in the same vein. Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee reiterated the issue of 'outsider, insider'.

"Every time you (BJP) say that Trinamool Congress is 'Tolabaaj' but I say you (BJP) are 'dangabaaz and dhandabaaz'," Mamata Banerjee said addressing a rally in Hooghly, where PM Modi had held a public gathering on Monday.

"Bengal will rule Bengal. Gujarat will not rule Bengal. Modi will not rule Bengal. 'Gundas' (miscreants) will not rule Bengal," the Trinamool Congress chief went on to add in an apparent reference to PM Modi and Amit Shah's Gujarat background.

PM Modi had said that West Bengal won't be able to progress if "tolabazi (extortion)" continues to persist. He said the people of the state have made up their mind for "poriborton (change)".

"Development in Bengal not possible as long as cut money culture, syndicate rule and "tolabazi" (extortion) persists," he said.

The prime minister had also alleged that the monetary benefits of schemes in West Bengal never reached the poor.

"Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers & poor. But monetary benefits of schemes of Bengal Govt does not reach the poor without the consent of all the 'tolabaaz' of TMC. This is why TMC leaders are becoming richer & normal families are becoming poorer," he had speaking after inaugurating several projects.

