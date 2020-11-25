Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir, says BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the state has turned into "second Kashmir" as terrorists are being arrested every day and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The ruling TMC slammed Ghosh for his comments and asked him to direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the "rule of law has ceased to exist".

"West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir. Everyday terrorists are being arrested and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The only factory that is working here is the bomb-making factory," Ghosh said while addressing a 'Cha-Chakra' (chat over a cup of tea) programme in Birbhum district.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the Trinamool Congress, which accused Ghosh of trying to malign the state's image.

"Dilip Ghosh in collusion with outsiders is trying to malign West Bengal's image. Before commenting on the situation in the state, he should direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the rule of law has ceased to exist," senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM has called the BJP "garbage of lies" and "biggest curse of the nation" and dared the saffron party to arrest her and asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the jail.

"The BJP is not a political party but garbage of lies. Whenever the election arrives, they bring up the issue of Narada (sting operation) and Saradha (scam) to intimidate TMC leaders. But let me tell them very clearly, I am not afraid of the BJP or its agencies. If they have the guts, they can arrest me and put me behind the bars. I will fight elections from jail and ensure the victory of the TMC," Banerjee said in her first major public rally here in post-COVID times.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is due in April-May.

