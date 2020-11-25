Image Source : ANI We will make Bengal police lick boots, says BJP leader Raju Banerjee

BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee had said that he would make the West Bengal police lick his shoes if the BJP came to power in the 2021 Assembly elections. Attacking the West Bengal government-led by Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said said the police force in the state do not extend any help to check the ‘Gunda Raj’. His comment is facing backlash and has also angered locals in the state.

"See what is happening in West Bengal nowadays, will 'Gunda raj' prevail in the state? Police are not extending any help. What should be done with such police personnel? We will make them lick boots," the WestBengal BJP vice-president was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Durgapur yesterday.

See what is happening in West Bengal nowadays, will 'Gunda raj' prevail in the state? Police are not extending any help. What should be done with such police personnel? We will make them lick boots: #WestBengal BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee in Durgapur yesterday pic.twitter.com/iwPoWAsL2p — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

BJP leaders have been protesting against alleged lawlessness in Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee government. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday claimed that security for women is the worst in the state. He said that one set of laws is applicable in the whole country "barring here, where only TMC's rules prevail".

