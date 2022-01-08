Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Dates for Assembly Elections in 5 states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur - to be announced at 3:30 PM
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. West Bengal governor raises questions on consultant hiring process in state

West Bengal governor raises questions on consultant hiring process in state

Several issues were raised regarding the lack of transparency, accountability and modalities of the selection process of these consultants.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Kolkata Updated on: January 08, 2022 12:30 IST
West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, mamata banerjee, TMC, consultants hiring, corruption charge
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

West Bengal governor raises questions on consultant hiring process in state 

Highlights

  • Dhankar had alleged irregularities in the selection process of consultants
  • Already recuritment in some categories is under judicial scanner

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised questions on the recruitment process of consultants in the state. 

He tweeted Monday morning "No response @MamataOfficial on communication dated Dec 28 regarding recruitment #consultants gives credence to wide spread perception of extension of favoritism." The mechanism is opaque, far from one being transparent and accountable under Article 16 of the Constitution," he added. 

He had alleged irregularities in the selection process of consultants in various government departments of the state. Several issues were raised regarding the lack of transparency, accountability, and modalities of the selection process of these consultants. Already recruitment in some categories is under the judicial scanner. 

Also Read | Continued post poll violence in unabated fury will put humanity to shame: Dhankar tells Mamata

Also Read | Mamata claims credit for health facility during virtual event with PM Modi, BJP schools her

 

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News