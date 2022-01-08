Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal governor raises questions on consultant hiring process in state

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised questions on the recruitment process of consultants in the state.

He tweeted Monday morning "No response @MamataOfficial on communication dated Dec 28 regarding recruitment #consultants gives credence to wide spread perception of extension of favoritism." The mechanism is opaque, far from one being transparent and accountable under Article 16 of the Constitution," he added.

He had alleged irregularities in the selection process of consultants in various government departments of the state. Several issues were raised regarding the lack of transparency, accountability, and modalities of the selection process of these consultants. Already recruitment in some categories is under the judicial scanner.

