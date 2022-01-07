Mamata claims credit for health facility during virtual event with PM Modi, BJP schools her

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurates the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata via video conferencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought to take credit for a healthcare facility that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual event only to be schooled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later. Speaking at the programme, Mamata claimed that the Cancer institute that PM Modi inaugurated today had already been thrown open for public by her government months ago.

"I have come to the programme because of the Prime Minister. Because Pradhan Mantri ji is virtually inaugurating this project. The Honourable Health Minister had telephoned me twice. This is why I thought this is a Calcutta programme in which the Prime Minister has taken an interest," Mamata said.

"The Honourable Health Minister called me twice and I thought this is a Calcutta programme in which the Prime Minister has taken an interest, I should come," Mamata went on to add.

Moments after Mamata's remark, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted a video clip showing Mamata speaking at the event and countered her saying,"Mamata Banerjee is incorrigible. Notwithstanding the fact that she is on path of constant, needless confrontation, she must realise that inaugurating a building as Covid facility is NOT the same as inaugurating a Cancer facility in a hospital. Imagine what Bengal has to suffer!"

"Mamata Banerjee has no regard for details, comes unprepared for meetings with the PM. She refers to mortality as comorbidity and thinks she is making an intelligent point. Similarly, Bengal has all the vaccine it needs to inoculate people but it has failed spectacularly to do so," he said in another tweet.

This is not for the first time that Mamata has tried to take on the Centre and the PM head on. He walked out of an event cancelling her speech during an event in Kolkata last year after a few BJP supporters shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' just as she was to speak.

PM Modi and Mamata had shared the stage during an event at Victoria Memorial to launch an exhibition to honour Netaji Subhas Bose months ahead of Bengal Assembly elections that witnessed an intense and bitter battle between the BJP and Mamata's Trinamool Congress.

