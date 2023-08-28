Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for THESE states till August 29

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Heavy rains are likely in the Northeast region

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely in the northeastern, eastern and southern parts of India till August 31.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the parts of Assam and Meghalaya from August 28-31. Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands may witness heavy rain from August 28-31.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the rest of the country for the next week, said the Met Department officials.

"The western end of the Monsoon Trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain to the north of its normal position during next 5 days. The eastern end of the monsoon trough passes through Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Balurghat and thence eastwards to Manipur," IMD statement read.

A cyclonic circulation lies over west Assam in lower tropospheric levels, it added.

Rains warnings

Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm or lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over in the parts of Northeast India during the next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely on August 28, 2023, with extremely heavy falls on August 27 over Assam and Meghalaya.

Parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience rains on August 28, 29, 2023.

Hot and Humid weather is likely to prevail over Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu during the next 3 days.

