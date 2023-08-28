Declare Moon as 'Hindu Rashtra': Swami Chakrapani makes bizarre demand after Chandrayaan-3's success

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Moon

In a bizarre demand from the government, national president of All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Moon a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and also announce Shivshakti Point, where Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing, its capital.

He said that this should be done so that “no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality”.

“I thank PM Modi for naming the touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon as 'Shivshakti'. Moon should be declared 'Hindu Rashtra' by passing a resolution in the Parliament. Shivshakti Point should be made its capital. Before other beliefs go there and spread Jihadi mentality, Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra,” Chakrapani said in a video which he shared on X, formerly Twitter.

PM Modi, in his address to the ISRO scientists last week, announced the naming of the landing point of India’s lunar mission as ‘Shivshakti Point’ and where its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed as ‘Tiranga Point’.

The naming of the point was hailed by the ISRO chief S Somanath who said that there was “nothing wrong with it”.

“PM narrated the meaning of it in a manner that suits all of us. I think there is nothing wrong with that. And also he gave the next name to Tiranga and both are Indian-sounding names. See, we must have a significance of doing what we are doing. And he has a prerogative of naming it being the Prime Minister of the country,” he said.

Shiv Sena UBT bats for Sarabhai or Nehru name

Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Shivshakti Point should be named Vikram Sarabhai or Nehru.

“What else can BJP do? I think the place where Chandrayaan unfurled the tricolor should be named after Vikram Sarabhai, this has been possible only because of the great work of Sarabhai and Pandit Nehru ji. Nehru ji has a big contribution, but you forget the scientists and everywhere you bring Hindutva. We also believe in Hindutva, but some things are related to science, where it is not right to bring Hindutva, this has been said by Veer Savarkar only,” Raut said.

