Vice President Dhankhar lauds judiciary, executive's performances, dubs legislature's as 'dismal'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday (August 25) expressed concerns over the working of the legislature describing its scene as “dismal”, while also lauding the judiciary and executive calling their performances “at the highest level”.

The Vice President said that as chairman of Rajya Sabha, he sees “disruption and disturbance” instead of debate and dialogue.

VP Dhankhar called for the political parties to rise above party lines when it comes to the development of the nation.

Presiding over the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management here, Dhankhar said India's justice system is very robust and performing at the highest level.

He said the Executive headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in an overdrive to deliver.

“People will have to speak up against those who fail to fulfil their mandate to deliver. When the Supreme Court and the Executive are delivering, why should the legislature fail?” he asked.

"But when it comes to Legislature, your representatives, the scene is dismal. As chairman Rajya Sabha, I don't see debate, dialogue, discussion. I see disruption, disturbance," the VP lamented.

Referring to the issue of governance, the vice president said the country's power corridors were once infested with power brokers and wheeler-dealers.

"Those power corridors have been sanitised. The institution of power brokers is dead, it can never revive. Transparency and accountability are the hallmark of governance. All this for one good reason -- There is zero accommodation for corruption," he said.

In an apparent reference to certain opposition leaders, he asked if someone is booked for transgression of laws, corruption or crime, should he take to the streets or go to a court.

VP hails Chandrayaan-3's success

The Vice President lauded the Chandrayaan-3 success and said that it is a matter of time before India clinches the number 1 spot in the world.

“Chandrayaan-3 marks the first time that any country had the honour of soft-landing on the south pole of the Moon. With this success, we are in the Big Four. It's a matter of time that we will be at number one,” he said.

He told the students that they will have to create a system where those who deliver, those who vindicate their work, those who live up to constitutional expectations are appreciated.

“The International Monetary Fund says, India is the brightest spot in the world for investment and opportunity. Why has this happened? We have improved our dignity- a facet of soft power diplomacy. We have improved our dialogue. We take the world as one family and focus on shared prosperity,” the VP said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Modi in Greece: PM talks about Chandrayaan-3's success in meeting with President Sakellaropoulou

ALSO READ | WATCH VIDEO: The exact moment when Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander on Moon

Latest India News