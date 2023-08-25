Modi in Greece: PM talks about Chandrayaan-3's success in meeting with President Sakellaropoulou | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi with Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Greek President Katerina N. Sakellaropoulou during his one-day visit to Athens and talked about the success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 which landed successfully on the Moon on August 23.

The Prime Minister, in the meeting, said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only for India but for humankind.

“The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind... The results of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind,” PM Modi said.

He is on an official state visit to Greece, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so in 40 years since former PM Indira Gandhi.

Ahead of his meeting with the President, PM Modi laid wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens.

He arrived to Athens earlier today after a successful BRICS Summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released a new video of the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramping down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Releasing the video, the ISRO tweeted, "Rollout of the rover from the lander as observed by Lander Imager Camera on August 23." In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

(With ANI inputs)

