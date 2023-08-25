Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. WATCH VIDEO: The exact moment when Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander on Moon

WATCH VIDEO: The exact moment when Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander on Moon

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: August 25, 2023 11:41 IST
Video grab of the video released by ISRO
Image Source : TWITTER Video grab of the video released by ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released a new video of the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramping down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Releasing the video, the ISRO tweeted, "Rollout of the rover from the lander as observed by Lander Imager Camera on August 23." In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

 

 

Related Stories
OPINION | CHANDRAYAAN-3 REACHES THE MOON: WHAT NEXT?

OPINION | CHANDRAYAAN-3 REACHES THE MOON: WHAT NEXT?

Watch video: How Chandrayaan-3's lander camera captured Moon's image before landing

Watch video: How Chandrayaan-3's lander camera captured Moon's image before landing

India TV Poll: After Chandrayaan-3's success, will India now plan to send human mission to Moon?

India TV Poll: After Chandrayaan-3's success, will India now plan to send human mission to Moon?

 

Read More Science News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Top News

Related Watch News

Latest News