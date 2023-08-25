WATCH VIDEO: The exact moment when Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from Lander on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Video grab of the video released by ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released a new video of the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramping down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Releasing the video, the ISRO tweeted, "Rollout of the rover from the lander as observed by Lander Imager Camera on August 23." In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

