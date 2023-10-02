Vande Bharat train driver spots stones on track, hits emergency brakes to avert major accident

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Vande Bharat train driver spots stones on track

A major tragedy was averted to the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express due to the presence of mind of the loco pilot. The train was on its way to Jaipur when the driver spotted stones and rods kept on roads that could have resulted in derailing the train. However, the driver used his mind and stopped the train using emergency brakes before it could crash into the stones and other objects kept on the track.

A video has also gone viral on social media showing stones and rods kept on the track. In the video, a railway staff was seen removing stones from the track.

The incident occurred at around 09:55 am on Monday under the limits of Bhilwara police station. The location comes under the jurisdiction of Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district. According to the information, the spot was visited by DSC Ajmer, IPF Bhilwara, PWI Gangarar, local Police and GRP officials. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case under the Railways Act.

Vande Bharat trains to be cleaned in 14 minutes

Notably, the Indian Railway has introduced the '14 minutes of miracle’ concept for speedy cleaning of trains from October 1, starting with 29 Vande Bharat trains at their respective destination stations across the country. According to the information, the initiative is based on the concept of '7 minutes of miracle' at various stations such as Osaka, Tokyo, etc. in Japan where bullet trains are cleaned and made ready for another journey within seven minutes.

