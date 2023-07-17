Fire breaks out in Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train coach, passengers evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Fire breaks out in Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train coach

Fire broke out in a coach in Vande Bharat travelling from Bhopal to Delhi on Monday.

As per information, the broke out in the battery box of the coaches of the Bhopal Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express.

According to reports, the train caught fire before reaching Madhya Pradesh's Bina station and stopped at Kurwai Kaithora where villagers had helped to extinguish the fire.

On receiving information about the incident, a team of the fire department reached the spot. The team brought the fire under control with the help of extinguishers. Railway traffic was blocked due to the fire. There has been no casualty in this incident. All the passengers were taken out of the train on time.

