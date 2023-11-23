Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Locals establish Baba Baukhnag temple at rescue site | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Baba Baukhnag temple at rescue site

The rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel entered the final stretch on Thursday. National Disaster Management Authority said there could be a "success" in bringing out them from in the next few hours or by tomorrow. NDMA member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, while addressing a press conference, said it would not be fair to speculate on the timeline for rescue operations as it is just like fighting a war.

Meanwhile, locals establish a makeshift temple of Baba Baukhnag at the rescue site claiming the place where the tunnel is located has a special blessing of the deity. They performed a puja to please the diety for the safe evacuation of the trapped workers.

More hurdles in rescue operations

Meanwhile, the NDMA member also said that the horizontal drilling to rescue workers may face 3-4 more hurdles. He further said that 41 ambulances, one each for trapped workers, are in place at the tunnel site, and also facilities are in place to airlift workers in serious condition.

The men have been trapped for 11 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Uttarakhand Char Dham route collapsed, cutting off its exit.

Rescue operations to evacuate the workers resumed on Thursday morning after an overnight hurdle delayed the drilling by several hours.

