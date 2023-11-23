Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
  Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Rescue operation in final stages, DM reaches site to take stock of situation
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Rescue operation in final stages, DM reaches site to take stock of situation

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: The Centre and the state government have been working together for the safe evacuation of the trapped labourers. NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Uttarkashi Updated on: November 23, 2023 8:48 IST
Image Source : PTI NDRF personnel and others at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: As a multi-agency effort to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has entered the final stretch, ambulances were put on standby and a special ward at a local health centre kept ready. On Wednesday evening, drilling of steel pipes through the rubble hit a hurdle when some iron rods came in the way of the auger machine. Officials, however, expected the rescue mission to be over today. According to officials, an American-made auger machine had to drill through a 57-metre stretch of debris to reach the workers, who were trapped when a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also entered the tunnel. A team of 15 doctors, including chest specialists, has been deployed at the site in anticipation of the evacuation. It should be noted here that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are keeping close eyes on the rescue operation and assured of all possible help.

Live updates :Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

  • Nov 23, 2023 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Prayers being offered as last pipe being pushed in | WATCH

    Rescue operations at the tunnel entered their final stretch with the last pipe to prepare an escape passage for the trapped workers being pushed in through the rubble. Meanwhile, prayers are being offered at a temple that has been built at the main entrance of the tunnel where rescue operations are underway. 

     

  • Nov 23, 2023 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Medical equipment reach Silkyara tunnel

    Amid the ongoing rescue operation, medical equipment reached the Silkyara tunnel. The central government said that ONGC is mobilizing machinery from the USA, Mumbai, and Ghaziabad for vertical boring.

     

  • Nov 23, 2023 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ambulances on standby for trapped workers | Watch Video

    Ambulances are on standby and a special ward at a local health centre is kept ready as a multi-agency effort to rescue the trapped workers. Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office said that an ambulance is also deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers.

    (Reported by Manish Prasad)

     

  • Nov 23, 2023 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Latest visuals from rescue site | WATCH

    Latest visuals have surfaced from the site where the rescue operation is underway to rescue the trapped workers. The rescue operation has been ongoing for the past 12 days.

     

     

  • Nov 23, 2023 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'It is our responsibility to save them...': Former CM Harish Rawat on trapped workers

    Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that it's the state's responsibility to save the trapped workers in the tunnel. "Workers came to Uttarakhand to develop the region; it is our responsibility to save them," he told to news agency PTI. 

  • Nov 23, 2023 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Ruhela arrives at site | VIDEO

    Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Ruhela has arrived at the site where efforts are underway to rescue trapped workers. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply. 

     

  • Nov 23, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rescue operation in on, result likely to come in 1-2 hours: Official

    Stating that rescue efforts have entered the final stages at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, a senior officer said they will reach the 41 trapped workers by today morning. "Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed," Girish Singh Rawat, one of the members of the rescue operation team said.

     

     

  • Nov 23, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Late night visuals from tunnel collapse | WATCH

    Late night visuals have surfaced from the tunnel collapse site where the rescue operation is underway to rescue the 41 trapped workers. The work of laying a 12-meter pipeline is still left at the Silkyara tunnel, said Colonel Deepak Patil who is leading the rescue efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

