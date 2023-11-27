Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 'Nefarious attempts' being made to link project with us, says Adani Group

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Adani Group releases statement on tunnel project row

Businessman Gautam Adani's Adani Group on Monday said it has no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped since it collapsed.

"It has come to our notice that some elements are making nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand," an Adani group spokesperson said.

The group released a statement on X in which it said the conglomerate strongly condemned the attempts to link the tunnel project with the company.

"We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them. We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction. We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families," the spokesperson, Adani Group said.

The construction workers have been trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12 when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

