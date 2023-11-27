Monday, November 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Auger machine pulled out successfully, manual drilling to start by noon
Live now

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Auger machine pulled out successfully, manual drilling to start by noon

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: The rescue operation entered day 16 on Monday morning. Rescuers began drilling into the hill above the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel on Sunday, boring nearly 20 metres on the first day of adopting the new approach to reach 41 workers who are trapped inside the debris.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Uttarkashi Updated on: November 27, 2023 7:47 IST
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation, Uttarakhand, vertical drilling, Army
Image Source : PTI Rescue officials conducting vertical drilling during the rescue operation

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: The rescue operation entered day 16 on Monday morning, clocking over two weeks since the workers were trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel collapsed on November 12. The officials adopted a new approach yesterday evening, and began drilling into the hill above the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel on Sunday, boring nearly 20 metres on the first day. The vertical approach was one of the at least five options on which preparatory work had begun a few days back. The vertical boring option was picked as the next best alternative after the latest in a series of snags that hit the horizontal drilling operation from the tunnel’s Silkyara-end, where an estimated 60-metre stretch of rubble faced rescue workers. On Sunday morning, a plasma cutter was airlifted from Hyderabad to supplement the gas cutter. By Sunday evening, only 8.15 metres of the 47 metres of the auger shaft that had been pushed into the debris remained to be cut and removed, according to officials. A team of the DRDO and Indian Army engineers from the Madras Sappers also reached Silkyara after they were roped in for the rescue operation. They are being sent food, medicines and other essentials through a six-inch wide pipe. A communication system has also been set up to enable the families to occasionally talk to the workers.

India Tv - Auger blades

Image Source : INDIA TVAuger blades

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue ops Day 16

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 27, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Auger machine pulled out successfully, manual drilling to start by noon

    American Auger taken out completely, pushing will start manually by 12.30 pm onward.

    (Inputs by Manish Prasad)

  • Nov 27, 2023 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Vertical drilling of 19.2 meters completed: NHIDCL MD

    National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Managing Director Mahmood Ahmad has informed that a total of 19.2 meters of vertical drilling has been completed. "We have completed around 19.2 meters of drilling. We have to drill around 86 meters to be done within four days that is by November 30. Hopefully, there will be no further hurdles and the work will be completed on time," he said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News