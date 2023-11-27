Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Auger machine pulled out successfully, manual drilling to start by noon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue officials conducting vertical drilling during the rescue operation

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: The rescue operation entered day 16 on Monday morning, clocking over two weeks since the workers were trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel collapsed on November 12. The officials adopted a new approach yesterday evening, and began drilling into the hill above the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel on Sunday, boring nearly 20 metres on the first day. The vertical approach was one of the at least five options on which preparatory work had begun a few days back. The vertical boring option was picked as the next best alternative after the latest in a series of snags that hit the horizontal drilling operation from the tunnel’s Silkyara-end, where an estimated 60-metre stretch of rubble faced rescue workers. On Sunday morning, a plasma cutter was airlifted from Hyderabad to supplement the gas cutter. By Sunday evening, only 8.15 metres of the 47 metres of the auger shaft that had been pushed into the debris remained to be cut and removed, according to officials. A team of the DRDO and Indian Army engineers from the Madras Sappers also reached Silkyara after they were roped in for the rescue operation. They are being sent food, medicines and other essentials through a six-inch wide pipe. A communication system has also been set up to enable the families to occasionally talk to the workers.

