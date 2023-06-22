Uttarakhand: Father-son duo arrested for allegedly forcing girl for conversion in Pauri Garhwal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police arrested son-father on conversion charges

A father-son duo were arrested for allegedly forcing a girl for religious conversion, in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, police official said on Thursday.

A man gave a complaint that his daughter is being forced by a man to convert to Islam, wear Hijab and offer namaz. He allegedly also forced her to get married to him. We registered a case and arrested the man and his father. Further investigation is underway, said Shyam Dutt Notiyal, DSP.

Conversion nowadays become a hot political topic as some politicians often raise concerns over the issue alleging that a particular community promote conversion against Hindus.

In Karnataka and some other states, Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over the conversion issue.

Demanding that the Congress government withdraw its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law, the BJP in Karnataka recently threatened to hold massive protests across the state in the days to come. It alleged that for the sake of vote bank and appeasement politics, the Congress government is pushing back Karnataka into "Tipu Sultan era" by becoming the "brand ambassador for religious conversion".

"After Congress came to power in Karnataka, it appears that the foundation has been laid for the beginning of Tipu era once again in Karnataka. Congress has decided to become the brand ambassador for religious conversion," senior BJP leader and former Minister R Ashoka said.

The Karnataka Cabinet on June 15 decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government. The government will introduce a bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3.

