Uttarakhand: 7 killed, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

As many as seven people were killed while 27 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Gangotri to Uttarkashi. During this incident, one passenger is reported missing.

Injured shifted to hospital

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams are present at the spot. Additionally, a helicopter has been kept ready in Dehradun to provide assistance in case of need.

Gaurav Kumar, CDO of Uttarkashi and in-charge of Disaster Control Room said, "Seven people died after a passenger bus coming from Gangotri, Uttarkashi met with an accident near Gangnani on Gangotri National Highway. Around 35 people including 33 passengers were travelling in the bus. 27 injured people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. DM and SP Uttarkashi are present on the spot."

CM Dhami expresses condolences

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences over the death of people in the accident and wished a speedy recovery for those injured. “May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” he said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

CM instructed officials to carry out relief and rescue operations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Delhi, also spoke to top officials about the accident and instructed them to carry out relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.

Chief Minister Dhami has instructed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured in the bus accident at Gangnani on Gangotri Highway. The Chief Minister has also asked Premchand Aggarwal, the minister in charge of Uttarkashi district, to keep an eye on him.

Uttarakhand has been reeling from incessant rains that have triggered landslides and flash floods in many places.

