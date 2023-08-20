Follow us on Image Source : FILE Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, 20 injured as bus falls into valley

Andhra Pradesh : At least two people were killed while 20 others were injured after an APSRTC bus fell into a valley near Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday, police said.

The bus, headed to Paderu from Visakhapatnam, fell off the ghat road at a place called Ammavari Padalu viewpoint, around 20 km from Paderu, a police official said. The accident took place around 3 pm.

“Witnesses said that the bus was trying to avoid a two-wheeler when it plunged into the valley. Two passengers died and 20 more suffered injuries,” Paderu Sub-divisional Police Officer Dheeraj Kunubilli told PTI.

According to the police, around 30 people were on the bus when the accident took place. The survivors were rescued by officials from various departments and villagers who were nearby. The police will file a case after more information is gathered, said Kunubilli.

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Two dead inside under-construction septic tank in Jalpaiguri

ALSO READ | Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured in knife attack by robbers in Welcome area

Latest India News