UP Banda boat capsize: 8 more bodies fished out today, search for others underway

UP Banda boat capsize: At least 8 more bodies were fished out from Uttar Pradesh's Banda this morning, taking the total death toll to 11. The boat capsized at the Kishanpur ghat on Thursday (August 11). Earlier today six bodies were recovered and two more were retrieved a short time later, police said. Out of the bodies recovered today, 5 were men and 3 were women. The process of their identification and the search for more bodies is underway.

The mishap occurred on Thursday morning when a boat carrying between 30 to 40 people was on its way from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district. The passengers were on their way to visit relatives on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kishanpur Police who employ divers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund.

The CM condoled the loss of life and directed the District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the district to conduct a search and rescue operation immediately.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak said that the government stands by the people of Banda. "This was a very heartwrenching incident. I want to assure the people that the government is trying its best to rescue and trace the people. I am in contact with the Banda administration and whatever can be done by the government, we are doing that."

Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar had on Friday said that personnel of NDRF, SDRF and a team of local divers were involved in the search for 17 missing people. Rescue operations were halted on Thursday night due to rain resumed the next morning.

(With ANI Inputs)

