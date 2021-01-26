UP Assembly session from Feb 16, Budget presentation on Feb 17

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on February 16, with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna slated to present the 2021-22 Budget on February 17, official sources said on Tuesday.
The state Cabinet has approved a proposal to this effect, a government spokesman said.
The session will begin with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint session of the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad.
While experts expect a populist Budget in view of coming state elections, it is also expected that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, Ganga Expressway, would get a generous allocation in the budgetary proposals. The 596-km expressway would connect Meerut and Prayagraj.
The session is significant in view of the coming panchayat elections in April, followed by Assembly elections due early next year.