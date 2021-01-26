Tuesday, January 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP Assembly session from Feb 16, Budget presentation on Feb 17

UP Assembly session from Feb 16, Budget presentation on Feb 17

The session is significant in view of the coming panchayat elections in April, followed by Assembly elections due early next year.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2021 10:46 IST
UP Assembly session from Feb 16
Image Source : INDIA TV

UP Assembly session from Feb 16

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on February 16, with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna slated to present the 2021-22 Budget on February 17, official sources said on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet has approved a proposal to this effect, a government spokesman said.

The session will begin with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint session of the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad.

While experts expect a populist Budget in view of coming state elections, it is also expected that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, Ganga Expressway, would get a generous allocation in the budgetary proposals. The 596-km expressway would connect Meerut and Prayagraj.

The session is significant in view of the coming panchayat elections in April, followed by Assembly elections due early next year.

Also Read | Congress to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with 5 parties

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News