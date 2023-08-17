Govt launches key measures to prevent fraudulent calls and bulk SIM cards issuance, makes KYC mandatory

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Government on Thursday unveiled two key initiatives to limit the issuance of bulk SIM cards and stop fraudulent calls. Speaking to the media, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that police verification is being made mandatory for SIM card dealers and they will also need to undergo biometric verification.

He further said that the registration of dealers at the time of sales has been made mandatory, making them liable for any type of fraud, he said. In another significant step, the government has decided to stop bulk buying of SIM cards and violators will be subject to a Rs 10 lakh fine.

Police verification, biometric verification mandatory

According to Vaishnaw, the decision to do away with the bulk connection system was taken after a thorough examination of several bulk connections. "It will be mandatory for new dealers of mobile SIM cards to undergo a police verification and biometric verification. Registration will also be compulsory for all point-of-sale dealers now," Vaishnaw added.

The Telecom Minister also informed that the government had detected and deactivated around 52 lakh connections that were obtained fraudulently since the launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal in the month of May. Also, 67,000 dealers involved in selling mobile SIM cards have been blacklisted, Vaishnaw said, adding that FIRs have been lodged against 300 SIM card dealers since May 2023.

Proper business connection to be brought

The minister further said that earlier people used to buy mobile SIM cards in bulk. However, it has now been decided to end this provision and in its place, a proper business connection provision will be brought in, which will help in stopping fraudulent calls. Vaishnaw said there are 10 lakh SIM card dealers, who will be given adequate time to undergo police verification.

The Telecom Ministry has also stopped issuing bulk connections and in its place, a new provision of business connection will be brought in. "Besides KYC of businesses, KYC of the person acquiring the SIM card will also be done," Vaishnaw added.

(With inputs from IANS)

