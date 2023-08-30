Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
Two IndiGo flights report glitches in engines mid-air, both planes land safely

Indigo in a statement regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: August 30, 2023 6:56 IST
Indian low-cost airline IndiGo's two flights experienced a glitch in their engines within hours on Tuesday. However, both flights made a safe landing. 

The first engine glitch incident occurred on an Indigo Madurai-Mumbai flight earlier in the day.

“Engine 2 Stall occurred and Engine2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine2 was shut down as per the checklist and the aircraft landed safely,” DGCA said in a statement.

The second similar instance was reported two hours after the first glitch incident. In the second incident, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru reported a mid-air glitch after one of its engines shut down.

The aviation company released a statement for the second incident reported on Madurai to Mumbai flight, stating it had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai.

“The pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Indigo said.

Both these Indigo aircraft were running on Pratt and Whitney engines, officials had said.

(With ANI inputs)

