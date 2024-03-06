Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma's Tipra Motha to join BJP-led government in Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma's Tipra Motha has decided to join the BJP-led government in Tripura.

Amid the confusion in the party's rank and file, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, a scion of the Tripura princely family, in July said he will continue to serve the party as a warrior. This comes a day after Debbarma announced he was stepping down as chairman of the party as there is no provision of it in the newly adopted party constitution.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma said he would not give up the demand of 'Greater Tipraland'. Debbarma made the statement on Tuesday, a day after the tripartite agreement was signed between his party, and the Centre and the Tripura government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a lasting solution to the problems of the state's indigenous people.

"We will not give up on the demand of Greater Tipraland even as it may take time to achieve. The BJP never abandoned the demand for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and eventually, it achieved it after several years. Tipra Motha too will not give up the demand of Greater Tipraland," he said.

Debbarma was speaking to the press in the backdrop of a review meeting of his party that he chaired following the signing of the agreement.