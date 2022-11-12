Trinamool leader mocks President Murmu: Party disowns comment; political slugfest erupts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Draupadi Murmu

A political slugfest erupted on Saturday after Trinamool Congress leader TMC leader Akhil Giri on Friday made objectionable remarks against President Draupadi Murmu. Even though he apologised for his remark, it was too late and damage had been done. While the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party disowned the comment, BJP hit the Bengal government with full force.

After facing backlash, the minister apologised and said, "I respect President. I mentioned the post and made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari, I didn't take any name. He had said Akhil Giri looks bad in his appearance. I'm a minister who took oath to office. If something is said against me, it's an insult to Constitution. I said 'President', I didn’t take anyone’s name. If the President of India feels insulted, I am sorry and regret what I said."

Trinamool Congress was quick to disown the comment. "TMC disowns this comment. TMC possesses a high vigour for Constitution of India & President. Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of women's empowerment, so the question of supporting such a comment doesn't arise. Minister realised his blunder & apologised on social media," MP Santanu Sen said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote to National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting them to "immediately arrest" Akhil Giri and take appropriate action against him and "try to dismiss him from the MLA post also" over the issue.

The TMC leader while hitting out at Suvendu Adhikari in a public rally in Nandigram had said, "He ( Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?"

