Athawale demands ban on Chinese app TikTok in India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded a ban on Chinese app TikTok to dent China economically. He said about 15 crore Indians use the Chinese app due to which the neighbouring country makes crores in profit. Athawale's comments come as relations between India and China soured after an attack of Indian security forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on Monday night.

At least 20 soldiers were martyred in the faceoff with Chinese troops at the LAC in Galwan Valley this week. The fierce clash was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

In a tweet, Athawale said in Hindi: "Ban Chinese video app TikTok in India. 15 crore people of India use TikTok due to which China gets profit of crores. Stop TikTok to impact China economically! I humbly request all Indians to boycott TikTok."

The comments come a day after he said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be boycotted.



Meanwhile, demands to boycott Chinese products are growing. People have started boycotting and trashing Chinese goods.

