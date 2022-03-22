'No prohibitory order on watching The Kashmir Files', says revised order in Kota

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Film Director Vivek Agnihotri speaks during a press conference for his newly released film Kashmir Files in New Delhi.

The District Collector of Kota on Tuesday took a U-turn on the district administration's earlier decision and issued a revised order saying that there is no prohibition on watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' or on its screening in the theatres of the district.

On Monday, the district administration had issued an order announcing the clamping of Section 144 of the CrPC in Kota for one month. This decision was taken to maintain law and order during the screening of 'The Kashmir Files', read the order of the District Collector.

"In view of festivals like Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Vaisakhi, etc., as well as the screening of the film 'The Kashmir Files', it is necessary to ban crowd gatherings, demonstrations and processions. Section 144 will be applicable in the district from March 22 to April 21. That is, more than five people can not gather at one place for one month," read Monday's order.

While the order drew flak from different sections of the society, a ruckus was witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, as BJP MLAs protested against the imposition of prohibitory orders in Kota from March 22 to April 21 in order to maintain law and order in the district.

Kota BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma raised the issue during the zero hour.

Sharma said, "What kind of order has been issued by the administration? The movie has been released across the country. Is the district administration incapable of handling the law and order situation?"

Presiding over the House procedures, J.P. Chandelia urged the members to maintain order. He said the issue has been brought to the notice of the state government and requested the members to calm down.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Satish Poonia attacked the government over its U-turn and said, "Another U-turn of the government of Rajasthan, the government bowed down again. When the order was to be withdrawn, why was it issued? If you have the courage, then continue with Section 144."

BJYM State President Himanshu Sharma termed the decision as their victory and celebrated the occasion by lighting fireworks at the state party office.

