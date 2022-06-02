Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Telangana Formation Day: In a first, Centre to organise celebrations in Delhi; Amit Shah to be chief guest.

Telangana Formation Day 2022 : The Centre will for the first time organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Thursday (June 2) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event.

Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, after a massive people’s movement that lasted several decades.

The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Dr Ambedkar International Centre from around 6:00 pm onwards, a statement from the culture ministry said.

As part of the programme, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangli and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing.

The event has been approved by the National Implementation Committee (NIC).

Aim of 'Telangana Formation Day' programme:

The program aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India's youngest state, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year. As a part of the program, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangali and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing.

Highlights of the event:

The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by artists from Kathak Kendra, Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state, it added.

The event will also be attended by the Minister of States (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi.

This event marks the first time that the Government of India will be celebrating "Telangana Formation Day" and to ensure that it is commemorated in a befitting manner.

History behind formation of Telangana:

Telangana emerged as the 28th state of India on June 2, 2014. Telangana Formation Day 2022 is celebrated every year on June 2. It was first celebrated in 2014 when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state. This day was the end result of a decade long movement in which a new state was created based not on linguistic basis but on cultural lines. This day remembers the sacrifice and cooperation of all those people who laid down their lives in making this separate state. Many conferences and events are organized every year on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

On 1 November 1956, Telangana was carved out of erstwhile Madras to form a unified state by merging with Andhra Pradesh for Telugu speaking people. In 1969, there was a protest and agitation for a new state in the Telangana region. Various social organizations, student unions and government employees played an important role in the 1969 movement. The protest was so violent that many people were killed in police firing. It was the result of this protest that in 1972 a new state was formed as a separate Andhra Pradesh.

After nearly 40 years of opposition, the Telangana Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by the Congress Working Committee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February 2014. The bill was introduced in the Indian Parliament in 2014 and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act received assent in the same year. According to the bill, Telangana was formed by ten districts of north-western Andhra Pradesh.

