Telangana: BJP leader arrested in kidnapping case of 22-year-old

Telangana BJP leader arrested : Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Telangana's Gaddianaram, was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 22-year-old, reported news agency ANI.

The BJP leader will be produced before the court along with the other accused in the case. "BJP Gaddiannaram Corporator Baddam Prem Maheshwar Reddy has been arrested by Saroornagar police in connection with the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Subramanyam. He along with other accused will be produced before the court," said Sunpreet Singh, DCP LB Nagar.

(Further details awaited).

