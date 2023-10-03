TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana arrested after much drama for alleged remarks against Andhra CM

Follow us on Image Source : ANI TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana arrested from his residence

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested from his residence after much drama created by his supporters in Guntur for allegedly marking derogatory remarks on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleague RK Roja on Monday night. The police personnel in a huge number reached his residence on Sunday but the TDP leader did not come out from the house. His supporters in a huge number gathered at Murthy's house to delay the arrest.

Earlier, the police registered two cases against the TDP leader. The police who first tried to issue notices to Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. However, the latter had not opened the door since morning and was on a hunger strike in protest against the arrest of Chandrababu

In a viral video, Murthy reportedly made derogatory remarks in a response to TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

SC to hear TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea today

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea of Naidu challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation on Tuesday. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi will take up the plea for hearing today (October 3)

On September 27, the top court had said it would not restrain the trial court from dealing with a plea seeking police custody of Naidu as it announced that a new bench will hear his petition for quashing the FIR in the alleged Rs 371 crore scam in the state.

The plea by Naidu, who was arrested in the case on September 9, had come up before two benches in the top court but without any effective hearing.

Initially, it came up before the designated bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, but the latter recused himself from hearing the matter on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the TDP leader, then rushed to the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for an urgent hearing on Naidu’s plea in view of the holidays during the week.

The CJI Chandrachud-led bench said that a new bench will hear Naidu's plea.

The top court, which closed on September 28, will resume functioning on October 3.

Naidu, 73, was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation when he was the chief minister in 2015, causing a purported loss of Rs 371 crore to the state exchequer.

His judicial remand has been extended by the trial court till October 5.

