Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued in THESE districts

A flood alert was issued in five Tamil Nadu districts -- Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Cuddalore -- after the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project Dam almost reached its full capacity of 52 feet.
Public Works Department officials said that the water level in the dam stood at 51.20 feet on Thursday against its full capacity of 52 feet.
Inflow was measured at 400 cusecs while the discharge is maintained at 500 cusecs. Krishnagiri District Collector V.Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy said that the flood alert is applicable throughout the Thenpennai river pathways starting from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border to Cuddalore district, where the river flows into the Bay of Bengal.
