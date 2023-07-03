Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaks to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, expresses solidarity

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday expressed solidarity and extended his support to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar after NCP suffered a split in Maharashtra. According to sources, Stalin spoke to Pawar over the phone and asserted that DMK is supporting NCP.

Ajit Pawar led split in NCP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 02) led a split in the NCP. He along with eight other party MLAs joined Eknath Shinde-led faction in Maharashtra. After a meeting at his residence, Ajit Pawar and other prominent leaders were sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP. Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as deputy chief minister.

Stalin has appealed to Pawar to withdrew his decision

Stalin was among those leaders who appealed to Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision earlier in May when Pawar announced that he would step down as NCP chief. Citing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin had stressed that Sharad Pawar's support would be required to forge a secular alliance.

Later, Sharad Pawar withdrew his decision to step down as party chief citing that he cannot hurt the sentiments of party workers and leaders.

