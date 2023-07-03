Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI 'Sharad Pawar ek haisiyat aur takat hein,' RJD leader Lalu Yadav on Maharashtra NCP crisis

Maharashtra NCP crisis: A Day after turmoil within Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), various leaders extended their support to the party chief Sharad Pawar and RJD leader Lalu Yadav is one of them. Speaking to reporters, Yadav asserted that Pawar is a stalwart and has inordinate power. He further said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to shake him, "nothing will happen."

Lalu Yadav extended his support to Pawar

"Sharad Pawar 'ek haisiyat hein aur takat hein' and PM Modi tried to shake him, but nothing will happen, everything will fail," said RJD leader Lalu Yadav.

Ajit Pawar led to a vertical split in NCP

Earlier on Sunday (July 02), former NCP leader Ajit Pawar walked up to his doors by ditching his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. Along with Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in.

Sharad Pawa's presser

Early today (July 03), NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference and announced that he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP. The call for a tour seems important for the party to boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders. During his address, Pawar stressed that he doesn't do politics by harbouring malaise against anyone.

In a presser, when the NCP supremo was asked wether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, he said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this." "I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.

