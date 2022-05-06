3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's dramatic arrest to late-evening 'rescue | How it unfolded

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tajinder Bagga was nabbed early on Friday from his Delhi home. His father alleged that the leader was not even allowed to wear turban.

The Punjab Police arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (36) from his Delhi residence on Friday in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. Initially, the plan was to arrest Bagga and bring him to Punjab so that he could be produced before a court. Things, however, took a dramatic turn in the next few hours. Let's look at how the entire event unfolded till the BJP leader's late-night rescue.

Why Was Bagga Arrested

The Punjab Police said Bagga was nabbed from his Janakpuri home, following due process of law. The cops said he was served five notices, where he was asked to join the investigation. Last month, Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

Punjab Cops Get Held Up In Haryana

The vehicles bringing Bagga, who has been highly vocal against Kejriwal on social media, got held up in Haryana's Kurukshetra by Haryana Police after Delhi Police officials filed a kidnapping charge against Punjab cops, who had come to arrest Bagga. The vehicles were taken to a police station in Kurukshetra's Pipli. When the Punjab cops asked why they were stopped, the Haryana Police officers informed them that there was information that Bagga had been "forcibly" picked up from his home. Later, there were also reports of some BJP workers reaching the Pipli police station to protest Bagga's arrest.

Stopping Punjab Cops In Haryana 'Illegal Detention', Mohali SSP Tells Kurukshetra SP

The Mohali senior superintendent of police on Friday said the Haryana Police stopping Punjab cops returning from Delhi with arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was tantamount to "illegal detention". In a letter to the Kurukshetra superintendent of police, he also termed it an interference in the administration of the criminal justice system.

Bagga's Father Was "Punched"

Delhi BJP leader Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's father Preetpal Singh on Friday alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him. Preetpal Singh, who said a group of 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke into their Janakpuri home, was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went file an FIR. Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station and raised anti-Punjab Police slogans. Recounting the events of the morning, Preetpal Singh said the family, including Bagga, had finished breakfast at their west Delhi home when two Punjab Police personnel came in. The two policemen had visited the family earlier as well. "We offered them tea and they behaved and talked calmly and Tajinder was sitting there. A few minutes later, 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke in. They dragged Tajinder out and did not allow him to cover his head.

Bagga's Arrest Unlawful, Kejriwal Pursuing Vendetta: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused Punjab Police of "abducting" its leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is pursuing vendetta through the state police. Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP leaders, including its state unit president Adesh Gupta, slammed Kejriwal and said Bagga had been picked up for "unmasking" his lies. The Delhi chief minister had claimed that his party will get back at those targeting it once it gets control over the police, Gupta said. "It is said that if you want to see someone's real face, give that person power. The real character and face of Kejriwal have now come to the fore," he said. The BJP workers also protested outside AAP office.

Delhi HC Turns Down Plea To Keep BJP Leader Bagga In Haryana, Next Hearing On Saturday

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Friday turned down the Punjab government's request to not give BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's custody to the Delhi Police and keep him in Haryana. The court will now hear the matter on Saturday. The Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Friday. Bagga's counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arrest by the Punjab Police and also asked how the state government could file a habeas corpus against Haryana.

Delhi Police Takes Custody of Bagga

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of Bagga in Kurukshetra after Punjab cops arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday. The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they received information that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his residence.

Tajinder Bagga Was Brought For Check-up On Friday

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for a medical check-up. Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police earlier today from Delhi.

