Swapan Dasgupta re-nominated to Rajya Sabha, Mahesh Jethmalani also gets seat in Upper House

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Swapan Dasgupta had first became a Rajya Sabha member on April 25, 2016.

Swapan Dasgupta was re-nominated to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Apart from Dasgupta, noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani has also got a seat in the Upper House.

Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member on April 25, 2016, was named BJP's candidate from Tarakeshwar constituency in West Bengal. He lost the election.

Dasgupta's resignation came after Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to him being named as a BJP candidate for the Bengal assembly polls.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta resigns

According to the Tenth schedule of the Constitution, a nominated member of a house can join a political party before the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with requirements of Article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188.

"A nominated member of a house shall be disqualified for being a member of the house if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, as the case may be, article 188," the rule says.

Latest India News