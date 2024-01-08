Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir gets invitation for Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : AKSHARDHAM.COM An image of Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir in Delhi.

Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir received a special invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony signifies the conclusion of a sequence of intricate rituals that commenced on January 16, ultimately culminating in the installation of the Ram Lalla idol within the majestic temple.

Invitation to Akshardham Mandir

Requesting to participate in the sacred and divine ceremony, Alok Kumar, representing Shri Ram Mandir Sansthan, visited Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir in Delhi today, presenting a warm invitation letter adorned with consecrated yellow rice. The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) organisation has played a vital role in preserving Indian Sanatan Dharma, culture, and rituals by constructing over 1,400 grand mandirs worldwide, including Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi.

Expressing this sense of pride, Kumar, in a special assembly at Akshardham Mandir today, extended a humble invitation on behalf of Shri Ram Mandir Sansthan to Guru Param Pujya Mahant Swamiji Maharaj of the BAPS organisation for the upcoming Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony. On behalf of Guru Param Pujya Mahant Swamiji Maharaj, senior saint Pujya Dharmavatsaldas Swami and Pujya Munivatsaldas Swami of Akshardham Mandir accepted the invitation with reverence. On this occasion, a special invitation was also given to Mahamahopadhyay Pujya Bhadreshdas Swamiji.

'Akshardham Mandir is a source of inspiration'

In today's grand gathering, Shri Alok Kumarji mentioned that “Akshardham Mandir and the atmosphere here is very divine and pure. Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir is a source of inspiration and love for me. Your esteemed presence at the celebration ceremony at Ayodhya in honour of Lord Ram will be our pleasure.”

Addressing the assembly on this occasion, Pujya Munivatsaldas Swami mentioned, “In 1968, our Guru Yogiji Maharaj made a Sankalp(Resolution) that a Ram Mandir would definitely be built in Ayodhya. He also prayed continuously for that. That Sankalp is going to be fulfilled, it is a matter of pride for the whole of India.”

All the guests who came with the invitation were warmly welcomed by the Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir Committee. Thousands of devotees present in the assembly created a divine atmosphere by chanting the holy mantras Jai Shri Ram and Jai Swaminarayan.

