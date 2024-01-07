Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be telecast at New York's Times Square

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ram Temple was displayed at Times Square on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan of mandir.

The live broadcast of the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be screened at the iconic Times Square in New York City in the United States, say media reports. The consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22. The historic and religiously important event will be live-streamed at various Indian embassies, consulates and several temples across the country.

It will be not the first time when Lord Rama be displayed at the Times Square in New York City. Earlier in August 2020, a digital billboard of the Ram Mandir was played at Times Square marking 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan of the temple.

Ram temple consecration to be broadcast live in temples across Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP's temple cell chairman Karnail Singh said on Sunday the party will stream a live broadcast of the consecration ceremony at around 14,000 temples across the national capital. Singh said that around 200 people will be present at each temple to watch the ceremony live. Nearly 30 lakh people in total are expected to attend the screening across the temples in the city, he added.

The BJP leader said 1.08 lakh diyas will be lit at the Khatu Shyam temple on the Delhi-Karnal road on January 20 and a bike rally taken out by temple priests on January 17 as part of celebrations to mark the historic event of 'praan pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Over 14,000 temple priests are visiting households across Delhi to distribute 'akshata' (uncooked grains of rice) to people and invite them to watch the consecration ceremony live at nearby temples on January 22. Also, around 1,000 unipole hoardings have been booked to spread awareness about the "praan pratishtha" ceremony, the BJP leader said.