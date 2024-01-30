Swami Ramdev's wax statue to be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York

Swami Ramdev's statue of wax will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York. Madame Tussauds museum is located in the heart of Times Square. He is the first saint to be featured in the prestigeous museum in the US.
More to follow...
Swami Ramdev's statue of wax will be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in New York. Madame Tussauds museum is located in the heart of Times Square. He is the first saint to be featured in the prestigeous museum in the US.
More to follow...
Top News
Related India News
Latest News