'Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will...': Supreme Court judge tells senior advocate during hearing

A Supreme Court judge has expressed displeasure at being repeatedly addressed as “My Lord" and "Your Lordships” by lawyers during court sessions. Justice PS Narasimha, who was sitting on the bench with senior presiding judge Justice AS Bopanna, told a senior advocate that he would give him his half of the salary if the latter stops referring to him as "My Lord."

“How many times you will say 'My Lords'? If you stop saying this, then I will give you half of my salary,” Justice Narasimha told the lawyer during the hearing of a regular matter on Wednesday. Why don't you use 'Sir' instead,” he added. Justice Narasimha further said that he will start counting as to how many times the senior lawyer uttered the expression “My Lords”.

The practice of calling 'My Lord' or 'Your Lordships'

During arguments in courts, lawyers often refer to judges as "My Lord" or "Your Lordships". However, those opposed to the practice often call it a colonial-era relic and a sign of slavery. In 2006, the Bar Council of India had passed a resolution deciding no advocate would address judges as "My Lord" and "Your Lordship" but it was not followed in practice.

Earlier in 2013, a petition was filed in the apex court seeking a ban on the use of "My Lord" or "Your Lordships" in courts, calling it a relic of the colonial era and a sign of slavery. A PIL was filed by a senior lawyer seeking the top court's direction to strictly prohibit the use of "My Lord" or "Your Lordships" in the courts throughout India alleging that "it is against the dignity of the country."

What SC stated on this matter in 2024?

A year later in 2014, the Supreme Court stated that judges should be addressed in courts in a respectful and dignified manner and it is not compulsory to call them "my lord", "your lordship" or "your honour". "When did we say it is compulsory. You can only call us in a dignified manner," a bench comprising justices HL Dattu and SA Bobde observed during the hearing of a petition which said addressing judges as "my lord or your lordship" in courts is a relic of the colonial era.

