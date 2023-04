Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court dismisses two pleas challenging Delhi High Court verdict upholding Centre's Agnipath scheme

Agnipath Scheme: Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging the Delhi High Court verdict upholding the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Supreme Court said that the candidates selected in defence recruitment process before the introduction of the Agnipath scheme don't have a vested right to appointment. The apex court, however, posted a third plea related to recruitment in IAF prior to the introduction of the Agnipath scheme for hearing on April 17.

