Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court nullifies defamation complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Supreme Court nullifies defamation complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav found himself embroiled in a legal battle following allegations of making offensive remarks about the natives of Gujarat. The criminal defamation complaint filed against him sought legal action for his alleged disparaging comments.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 11:00 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Supreme Court has intervened in a legal dispute involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, nullifying a criminal defamation complaint filed against him over purportedly derogatory comments directed at the people of Gujarat.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement