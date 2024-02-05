Chandigarh Mayor polls: Supreme Court slams returning officer, CJI says he needs to be prosecuted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 5) came down heavily on the Returning Officer of the who held the Chandigarh Mayor elections and said in stringent words that “it is obvious he has defaced the ballot papers”. The top court took a note of the video recording of the elections and termed the Returning Officer’s act as “murder of democracy” stating that the court is “appalled” and the man should be prosecuted.

“Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is a mockery of democracy. This is a murder of democracy. We are appalled. This man should be prosecuted. Is this the behaviour of Returning Officer? Why is he looking at the camera like a fugitive and defaces the ballot paper?" Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Supreme Court issues directions

The Supreme Court ordered the preservation of entire record of the election process including ballot papers, videography and other material through Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The top court also directed that the ensuing meeting of the Chandigarh Corporation shall be deferred till the next date of hearing.

AAP moves SC

AAP had moved the Supreme Court against the mayoral poll results in which BJP's Manoj Kumar Sonkar emerged victorious in the Chandigarh Mayoral Election, defeating AAP-Congress Alliance candidate Kuldeep Singh. AAP had alleged foul play on the part of the Returning Officer.

BJP's Manoj Sonkar was elected Mayor of Chandigarh on January 30 after he bagged 16 votes against Congress-AAP joint candidate Kuldeep Singh who secured 12 votes. Eight votes were declared invalid which later turned crucial in deciding the outcome of the polls.

ALSO READ | AAP, Congress move court alleging vote tempering in Chandigarh mayor elections