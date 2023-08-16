Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
No 'prostitute, slut, housewife' terms to be used in court judgements, Supreme Court issues new handbook

The handbook contains alternative language to be used by the judges against a number of stereotype promoting terms that have been marked as incorrect now.

New Delhi
Updated on: August 16, 2023 18:47 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched a handbook that contains a glossary of gender unjust terms in order to sensitise judges against using stereotypical words in their judgments.

The handbook contains alternative language to be used by the judges against a number of stereotype promoting terms that have been marked as incorrect now.

According to the handbook, street sexual harassment will replace the term eve-teasing while sex worker would be used in place of prostitute.

