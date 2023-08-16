No 'prostitute, slut, housewife' terms to be used in court judgements, Supreme Court issues new handbook

The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched a handbook that contains a glossary of gender unjust terms in order to sensitise judges against using stereotypical words in their judgments.
The handbook contains alternative language to be used by the judges against a number of stereotype promoting terms that have been marked as incorrect now.
According to the handbook, street sexual harassment will replace the term eve-teasing while sex worker would be used in place of prostitute.
