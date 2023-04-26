'Operation Kaveri in full swing': Third batch of 135 stranded Indians leaves conflict-hit Sudan I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/TWITTER 'Operation Kaveri'

Khartoum: As the African nation, Sudan, turned into a conflict state, the Indian government is in full swing to evacuate its stranded nations under "Operation Kaveri".

Among the estimated 3,000 Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said the third batch of evacuees departed from the crisis-hit nation.

According to MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the second IAF C-130J flight departed Port Sudan for Jeddah, with 135 passengers on board.

Notably, Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Subsequently, taking swift action, India launched an evacuation on Monday, with an aim to bring all Indian nationals from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and other regions where the conflict has been razing at full swing.

Besides, India has also set up a control room in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Sudan.

In the series, the first batch of 278 Indians boarded the naval ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday. Hours later, a C-130J heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force also landed at Port Sudan to undertake evacuation operations, officials said.

"First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

From Jeddah, India is set to bring back the Indians home in military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

INS Teg also included in evacuation operation

Separately, the Indian Navy's second ship, INS Teg, arrived in Port Sudan to bring back more Indians. "INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians. Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," he said.

Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and US among others.

At a high-level meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued directions for preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

