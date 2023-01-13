Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah to visit Andaman on Jan 23, will hoist flag at the same spot where Netaji did in 1943

Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 23 will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji. An official on Friday informed that he will hoist the National Flag at the same spot where Netaji did in 1943.

Netaji hoisted the national flag at Gymkhana Ground

Netaji hoisted the national flag at Gymkhana Ground here on December 30, 1943, and Shah will do it at the same spot on January 23, the official said. The ground is now renamed as ‘Netaji Stadium’. The Union home minister is also likely to visit Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, the nearest Island from Port Blair, which can be reached through a 15-20-minute boat ride from Aberdeen Jetty.

PM Modi rechristened Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island

On December 30, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were under Japanese occupation and it was formally handed over to Netaji’s Azad Hind government on December 29, 1943.

He will also take stock of various developmental initiatives in the islands connected to eco-tourism and issues related to national security, the official said. Shah is also likely to visit the Cellular Jail and meet local BJP leaders. The Union home minister last came to Port Blair in 2021.

